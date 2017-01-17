Akhilesh Yadav moves caveat in Supreme Court on EC order

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday moved a caveat in the Supreme Court urging it not to pass any order in case the rival Samajwadi Party faction files a plea challenging the Election Commission’s order granting it the cycle symbol.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav moved the caveat in the apex court on behalf of Akhilesh.

The move is to pre-empt the faction led by 77-year-old former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Yadav clan patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav or his younger brother Shiv Pal Yadav moving the top court for stay of the Election Commission’s Monday order.

On Monday, the Election Commission recognised Akhilesh as the National President of the Samajwadi Party and allotted the party symbol of cycle to his faction.