Akhilesh will be PM candidate of non-BJP front in 2019 polls: SP general secy

Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Naresh Agarwal on Monday said chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will be the non-BJP alliance’s prime ministerial candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

He said the SP-Congress alliance will form the government after the assembly election.

Akhilesh Yadav will become the chief minister of UP again and lead a majority government, he said at a press conference .

“I played an important role in the SP-Congress alliance. Our main aim is to form a secular alliance before the 2019 parliamentary election to prevent communal forces from grabbing power at the centre. The Lok Sabha election will be also fought under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav and he will be the PM candidate,” he said.

Agarwal demanded the resignation of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Beni Prasad Verma from the party.

“Beni is hobnobbing with BJP leaders for a ticket for his son Rakesh Verma from Barabanki district. He has no moral right to continue in the SP. It was SP patriarch Mulayam Singh

Yadav who got Beni Prasad Verma to rejoin the party,” he said.

Agarwal denied that he was the joining BJP.

“Some BJP leaders hatched a conspiracy against me and spread rumour that I was joining the saffron brigade. The BJP leaders are jittery over anger among traders over demonetisation. They know that I have a hold over traders and (can) swing their support to the SP,” he said.

Lauding his own role in the SP, Agarwal said there is an old saying in UP: “Naresh jahan sarakar wahan (the party that has the support of Naresh Agarwal forms the government).”

When asked about his meeting with union home minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on January 19, Agarwal said, “I met Singh for some personal work and several senior BJP leaders were present when I visited his residence in the daytime. There was no discussion about joining the BJP.”