All militants dead, say J-K police after daylong Pulwama siege kills 8 securitymen

Security forces gunned down the three militants who stormed a police complex in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, a senior police official announced on Sunday, a day after the attack that killed eight jawans.

“All three terrorists involved in the police lines #Pulwama attack have been eliminated. Salute to the sacrifices of our brave hearts,” tweeted deputy inspector general of police, south Kashmir, SP Pani.

The ambush began before dawn on Saturday when the militants stormed the police complex that also houses residential buildings, leading to a siege that went on for the entire day.

Four policemen and an equal number of CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility, though police is yet to identify the militants involved.

A wreath laying ceremony for two of the CRPF men — Constable Borase Dinesh Dipak from Gujarat and Constable Mohammad Yasin Teli from Baramulla district in north Kashmir — was held in the morning on Sunday at regional training centre, Humhama, Srinagar.

Tributes were paid to the other two CRPF constables, Ravindra Baban Dhanawade of Maharashtra and constable Jaswant Singh of Haryana, on Saturday evening.

The J&K policemen killed in the shootout were Imtiyaz Ahmad, Mohammad Yousuf Hajam, Rafiq Ahmad Hajam and Amarjeet Singh. Their wreath-laying ceremony was held in district police lines Awantipora on Saturday.

In a tweet, Army’s Chinar Corps commander and all ranks saluted the “martyred CRPF & JKP personnel & offers heartfelt condolences to the families.”

Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killings and conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved families.

“Violence of last three decades or more has taken a heavy toll on the people of the State in terms of death and destruction, tearing apart of the social fabric, inflicting massive economic, academic and other losses besides the irreparable loss of human lives,” she said in a statement.

Opposition National Conference expressed sadness and rued the futility of violence.

“Thoughts & prayers with families of those who have lost their lives in DPL Pulwama attack. Nothing good has or will come from violence. Sad,” tweeted Junaid Azim Matoo, NC spokesman.