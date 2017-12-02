All work and no play does not make Jack a dull boy in this Rajasthan school

All work and no play—does it make Jack a dull boy? Not at least in this government school in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

For the past two years, the school has been running 365 days a year without any breaks. There have been no weekly holidays, festival breaks and summer and winter vacations.

Far from being getting worn out, students of the Shahid Balwant Singh Government Model Senior Secondary School in Ujoli village are actually thriving under the no-break schedule, redefining the popular English adage.

On holidays teachers take extra classes for the students of Class 9, 10 and 11 in a bid to plug their weaknesses and make them more competitive. Class tests, revision and clarification of doubts are some of the activities done in these special classes.

The hard work is paying dividend. In 2015-16 board examination, a Class-10 student came in state merit list while over 20 got first division.

The success continued in 2016-17 class 10-board exams, where one student scored above 90%, five crossed the 80% mark and 30 earned first division.

The first-of-its-kind initiative is a brain child of a math teacher, Nihal Singh.

But the transformation was not easy. “It was not an easy task. Initially only 15 students used to attend the extra classes. But because of Nihal Sir’s persistent efforts, things started to change and in 2015-16 all students of Class 9 and 10 started attending the classes,” pointed out social science teacher Jitendra Singh Yadav.

“In villages, students lack guidance which affects their performance. In school hours, we can focus on completing syllabus and for extra efforts holidays are used,” he added.

At a time when the state education department is contemplating various measures to improve the performance of government schools, this school in Ujoli village is giving tough competition to even private schools.

Two private schools in the vicinity downed shutter recently as their students’ joined here, Yadav said.

“I heard and even our neighbours told my parents that here studies are better than private schools, so I joined this school,” said Ritu, a class 10 student, who switched over from a private school.

The extra classes start at 9am and get over around 12 noon. At least two to three teachers hold extra classes on holidays.

Apart from showing good results in board examinations, the initiative also has changed the mindset.

“He had taken a day’s leave to attend a marriage. But he had come to take a class as he got some two hours free time there,” principal Babu Lal Yadav told HT, pointing at a teacher leaving the school.

Yadav, who joined the school in June this year continued: “Here students have the tendency of self study and timely completing home work – this was not the case where I was posted earlier.”

What about the family-time?

“Initially family members objected but later they understood and started appreciating our mission” said another teacher Vijay Kumar.

More importantly, even students are not objecting to forgo their holidays.

Akash Kumar of class 10, who topped class 9 said, appreciated the initiative saying it has improved their performance.

“The teachers are doing good work and are making extra efforts for out children. They love going to school on holidays. There future will be bright,” said mother of Kamalesh, a student of class 9.

Commenting on the initiative, district education officer Veer Singh Beniwal said, “Due to the unprecedented dedication of the teachers, apart from results, even number of enrollments in the school has improved. We have assured the school all help.”

The school started its journey in 1932 as primary school. This year it was upgraded to senior secondary level.

Despite its recent successes, the school lacks infrastructure. It does not have a computer lab or a play ground.

Sacrificing their holidays, teachers and students have set an example and many are now willing to assist them.

A private firm donated Rs 43 lakh last year for development works. This year it assured to carry out works worth Rs 70 lakh, which will include basketball court and furniture. In addition, they are also providing stationary, bags, shoes, clothes etc to students.