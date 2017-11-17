‘Allegations on Rafale deal shameful’: Sitharaman, Rijiju defend NDA

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that allegations relating to the procurement deal for 36 Rafale fighter jet were “shameful” and that such bickering was a “disservice” to the armed forces.

Her remarks came a day after the Congress accused the prime minister of changing the “entire deal” to benefit a businessman.

“These allegations are shameful...The deal was finalised following a transparent procedure,” Sitharaman told reporters.

Read more: No overpricing in Rafale deal: IAF Chief BS Dhanoa

The defence minister also called the bickering against the deal as “disservice” to the armed forces, asserting that urgent requirement of the Indian Air Force was the main reason for sealing it.

The defence minister said the final agreement for 36 Rafale jets was signed in September, 2016, after five rounds of lengthy discussions between Indian and French sides and approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security.

She said the UPA government had sat over the proposed procurement of jets for 10 years.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised the Congress for its “irresponsible” attitude towards strengthening Indian defence forces.

“Can a party which ruled for 5 decades behave so irresponsibly? Congress government cared least to strengthen our forces and more in commissions,” the minister of State for home said in tweet.

French company Dassault’s Rafale had emerged as the lowest bidder in an international tender in 2012 but the final deal for 126 aircraft was never closed by the UPA government.

By the time the BJP-led government came to power in 2014, the deal was deadlocked with Dassault refusing to certify key components of the jet which were to be built by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, unless a series of conditions were met.

With successive Air Force chiefs telling the government that India’s air defence would be seriously affected without the jets being inducted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an off-the-shelf purchase from France during a visit to Paris in April 2015.

The final deal in 2016 was higher than what was on offer four years earlier.