Alphons Kannanthanam takes oath as MoS: 5 things to know about Delhi’s ‘demolition man’

For Delhiites, Alphons Kannanthanam is the ‘demolition man’, who brought down many illegal buildings during his stint as the commissioner of Delhi Development Authority. However, Kannanthanam, a 62-year-old Malayali, is a man of many parts, having excelled in whatever job he took up in different roles.

Here are five things to know about the 1979 batch IAS officer, who took oath as minister of state in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministry on Sunday:

1. He began a literacy drive in Kottayam as the collector and turned it into the country’s first 100% literate district. His literacy drive model was later introduced in other parts of the country.

2. In the 1990s, he earned the nickname ‘demolition man’ as DDA commissioner when he declared a war on unauthorised constructions.

3. In 1994, he was selected as the 100 young global leaders by Time magazine.

4. He quit civil service in 2006 and joined politics. Was elected to the Kerala assembly the same year as a CPI(M)-backed independent candidate from Kanjirappally. In 2011, he fell out with the Left and joined the BJP.

5. Hailing from the central Travancore Christian belt in Kerala, he enjoys good rapport with the church. His surprise inclusion in the ministry is believed to be an attempt by the BJP to woo the Christians, second largest minority group in Kerala.