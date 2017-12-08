Alwar cops to carry out funeral of ‘cow smuggler’ if family doesn’t accept body

Alwar Police said they will carry out the funeral an alleged cow smuggler who was killed in a shootout with the cops early Thursday if the family refuses to take his body after the post mortem on Friday.

On Thursday, the family returned to their native place in Haryana’s Nuh, 95 km away, saying they will not take the body till a “fair” investigation is conducted in the encounter that lead to death of 24-year-old Taleem earlier in the day.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of the government hospital in Alwar. The post mortem could not be carried out on Thursday as it was late by the time Taleem’s relatives arrived at the hospital. They wanted the post mortem to be done but officials refused. The angry relatives then returned to Nuh.

Ramzan Chaudhary, president, All India Mewati Samaj who had accompanied the relatives said there should be an impartial inquiry in the case. He said the relatives would not return to take the body.

“The administration would carry out Taleem’s funeral if his family members do not turn up on Friday,” Alwar SP Rahul Prakash told HT.

The police have sent teams to neighbouring Haryana and different locations in Rajasthan to search for five or six others who fled leaving a fatally injured Taleem in a pick-up van on Thursday night. The men were allegedly smuggling stray bovines from Alwar and fired at the police when they were intercepted in Alwar.

The red pick-up van used by the alleged smugglers will be sent to a forensic science laboratory in Jaipur, Prakash said.

Alwar has seen several cases of stray cattle smuggling in the past few weeks with smugglers threatening local residents who confronted them, police said. After complaints from residents, police has strengthened patrolling to check cow smugglers.

On November 28, some locals saw alleged cow smugglers transporting bovines in a pick-up truck. When the locals confronted them, the smugglers allegedly waved weapons at them and threatened, police said.

Prakash said on December 4, some residents of Jubilee Bas colony alleged they were attacked by cow smugglers.

On Monday night, Inder Kumar Sharma, a retired additional superintendent of police, and his son Ashish had chased some cow smugglers who were taking cows in a red pick-up. The father-son duo followed the mini-van for some distance but the miscreants threw stones at them and shattered the windscreen. They later the van into Sharma’s car and fled.

The father-son duo sustained minor injuries, said Prakash.

He also claimed that the same red pick-up was involved in the incident on Thursday in which smugglers fired on police and one of them, Taleem, was killed in retaliatory firing by police. The same gang in the same red van had fired at police at a check point in Dawood Phatak on Tuesday too, he alleged.

“They were operating in a brazen manner and anyone could have been injured or killed either due to their rash driving or firing,” said Prakash.

The Alwar SP says cow smuggling has been happening since decades in the Mewat area covering Alwar, Bharatpur and adjoining Haryana.

According to Alwar police data, 77 cases of cow smuggling cases have been registered in Alwar district till October 2017. The number of cases reported in 2016 was 117, 160 in 2015 and 181 in 2014.

Gangs from Haryana allegedly enter Rajasthan late at night between 10 pm to midnight and pick up stray cattle.