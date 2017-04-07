Alwar cow vigilante attack: Three sent to 2-week judicial custody

Three persons arrested in connection with the death of a man after he was beaten up by so-called cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Alwar district were sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

Kalu Ram (44) of Ratanpura, Vipin Yadav (19) and Ravindra Yadav (30), both from Behror, were produced in a court here which granted their custody and they were sent to jail, Alwar SP Rahul Prakash told PTI.

He said no fresh arrest has been made in the case and that police teams are looking for other accused named in the FIR.

The three were on one-day police remand on Thursday after they were booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 308 (culpable homicide), among others.

They have identified on the basis of a video footage and are among the prime accused in the case.

Last Saturday, Pehlu Khan (55) and four others, including his two sons, were brutally beaten up by so-called cow vigilantes who suspected that they were smuggling cows.

As many as 16 people were transporting 36 bovine animals in six pick-up vans.

They were on their way to Haryana from Jaipur when they were stopped on Jaipur-Delhi national highway. Khan died on Monday during treatment.