Alwar lynching: His truck confiscated, driver struggles to make a living

After four years of driving for others, 23-year-old Arjun Kumar Yadav finally bought a truck last year. Eight months on, the vehicle is battered and parked in a police station but Yadav still counts himself fortunate.

He survived a lynch mob that killed one of his passengers and injured four as they were transporting cows. The killing of Haryana Muslim dairy farmer Pehlu Khan, who was attacked in Rajasthan’s Alwar on April 1 by alleged cow vigilantes, triggered outrage, with the state government and the Centre accused of allowing right-wing Hindu groups to run riot.

Yadav, who injured his ear, is jobless but still has to pay Rs 16,500 a month as his installment for the Rs 4.5-lakh loan he took to buy the truck.

Traumatised, Yadav returned to his village Loharwada in Jaipur recently after spending time in Odisha to “put it all behind me”. He prefers to stay at home and is reluctant to talk about the April 1 incident.

“I have transported animals earlier as well. When we started for Haryana on April 1, I could have never imagined that the journey would prove to be a disaster,” Yadav told HT on Sunday.

He was driving one of the two vehicles transporting cows bought by a group of dairy farmers from a cattle market run by the Jaipur municipal corporation.

“A group of seven-eight people stopped us near Behror and without asking anything, they started punching and kicking us,” he said.

Yadav managed to escape when the attackers set themselves upon the dairy farmers, all of them Muslims.

In the past, the so-called cow protectors have attacked people, most of them Muslims or Dalits, transporting cows, accusing them of taking the animal for slaughter, which is banned in most parts of India.

The driver was chased by one or two of the attackers for some distance but he managed to reach a roadside dhaba and called his uncle for help after borrowing a phone. Yadav’s phone was in his truck.

“Arjun told me that the men assaulted him and the passengers and kept shouting jai gau mata ki (hail mother cow). I went to Behror and brought him home at around 4 the next morning,” Girdhari Lal said.

Yadav, who witnessed the violence, is yet to be contacted by police, who have been accused of going soft on the attackers.

More than two weeks after the attack, the Rajasthan Police have not been able to arrest any of the six accused named in the FIR.

The case was registered against six named and 200 unidentified people on Khan’s statement to police on the night of April 1 when the farmer was in the intensive care unit of a Behror hospital. Khan died of his injuries two days later.

Yadav is planning legal action. His lawyer, Birdu Ram Saini, said he would get copies of permits to prove that Yadav and the famers were transporting the animals legally. “I will go to the Rajasthan high court and demand compensation as it will take more than a lakh to repair the truck,” Saini said.