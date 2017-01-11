Sushma Swaraj demands apology from Amazon for selling doormats with Indian flag

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has lashed out at e-retailer Amazon for listing Indian flag-themed doormats in the seller’s Canadian site terming the matter as “unacceptable” and demanded an “unconditional apology” from the e-commerce giant.

The incident was brought to notice of Swaraj on Twitter to which she said all the products insulting the Indian flag should be immediately withdrawn.

She also threatened that inaction will lead to revoking of visas of Amazon officials and not granting further visa to the company people.

Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

She sought the intervention of the Indian High Commission in Canada and asked the matter to be taken up at the highest level.

Indian High Commission in Canada : This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level. https://t.co/L4yI3gLk3h — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) January 11, 2017

The doormats featured on the site were described as “Personalised Durable Machine-Washable Indoor/Outdoor” items and featured a stylised version of the tricolour. They were available on Amazon.ca’s marketplace from the vendor XLYL.

XLYL also lists similar doormats featuring the flags of countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States.

The troubling listings for the doormat with the Indian flag were posted on Facebook by Phoenix-based Ratnesh Mishra.