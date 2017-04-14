Ambedkar wasn’t the architect of Indian Constitution, says BJP MLA

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Rajasthan said BR Ambedkar was not the architect of the Indian Constitution and that vote bank politics made him so on Friday, the day when political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid glowing tributes to the Dalit icon on his 126th birth anniversary.

Bharatpur MLA Vijay Bansal said Ambedkar was just a member of a committee of which Rajendra Prasad was the chairperson.

Ambedkar was appointed the chairperson of the Constituent Assembly of India’s drafting committee and Prasad, who later became India’s first president, was the president of the assembly. Ambedkar was also India’s first law minister.

After making the controversial and factually incorrect statement, the MLA added that Ambedkar was an intelligent person and there was no doubt about it.

Bansal, who is the third time MLA, was the chief guest at the inauguration of a school in Bharatpur’s Krishna Nagar Colony.

His comments come at a time when the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the 126th anniversary of the Dalit icon and principal architect of the Constitution, who fought against caste-based discrimination, in a grand manner.

Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot reacted to this statement through a tweet.

“BJP MLA’s statement is not just his opinion but he has revealed his party’s thinking,” he tweeted.