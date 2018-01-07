 Amid much fanfare about their political entry, superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan arrive together for an event in Malaysia | india-news | Hindustan Times
Amid much fanfare about their political entry, superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan arrive together for an event in Malaysia

The two arrived at a stadium in Kuala Lumpur in a helicopter and drove together in a golf cart for an event for raising funds for South Indian Actors Association.

india Updated: Jan 07, 2018 13:22 IST
Superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth wave to the fans as they arrive at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday.
Superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth wave to the fans as they arrive at an event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday.(AP Photo)

Amid much excitement over their entry into politics, Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan on Saturday appeared together on a public platform in Kuala Lumpur.

The two arrived at a stadium here in a helicopter and drove together in a golf cart for some distance. They shook hands and then acknowledged the cheers from their fans gathered at the stadium.

Superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth arrive at an event in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday. (AP)

They were here to participate in a film stars event for raising funds for South Indian Actors Association.

Both Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have announced their entry into Tamil Nadu politics that has created a flutter in the state’s politics.

