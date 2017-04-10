Amid rising BJP threat, Naveen Patnaik to meet MPs in parliament

After the recent squabbling in social media by some party members, Odisha chief minister and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik will meet his Parliamentarians here on Monday.

In the party meeting, a rare event for Patnaik in Delhi, the CM is expected to give a pep talk and ask people to desist from making public comments about party affairs. The meeting also assumes significance in the backdrop of the BJP’s increased interest to expand its footprint in the coastal state where the BJD is in power since 2000.

“It is significant that Naveen babu will meet us in the party’s office in Parliament. We expect to hear some clear message,” said an MP.

Recently, senior party MP Tathagata Satpathy targeted a party MP on Twitter even as he spoke about the rising threat from the BJP to BJD in Odisha. His tweets had seen mixed reactions in the party even as Union minister Jual Oram claimed that BJD lawmakers are in talks with the NDA leadership to join BJP.

BJD spokesperson Amar Prasad Satpathy said, “The party chief may ask if any MP has anything to say about the party affairs.”

In the last few months, the BJD has, slowly but steadily, also stepped up its ante against the BJP.