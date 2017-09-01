Amit Shah in Vrindavan to attend inaugural session of RSS annual meet

The BJP president Amit Shah reached Vrindavan town in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Friday to attend the inaugural session of the three-day annual meeting of his party’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS).

Sources in the RSS said the meeting is an annual exercise in which the right-wing organisation reviews its affiliates’ activities over the past year. The office bearers of more than three dozen organisations affiliated to the Sangh are also attending the inaugural session organised at Keshav Dham.

Shah will meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is already in Vrindavan since Monday evening and holding preparatory meetings, to discuss a number of issues the BJP ruling states have been facing in the recent past.

The violence in Haryana after followers of Dera Sacha Sauda cult ran riot and burned down public and private property at many locations have drawn criticism for the chief minister ML Khattar, who is a member of the BJP, is likely to come up during the meeting.

The incidents triggered allegations that Khattar went soft on them to protect a crucial vote bank.

Khattar’s Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, expected to reach Keshav Dham on Saturday, was also criticised of negligence after more than 60 children died in a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur that ran out of its oxygen supply because suppliers were not paid on time.

The RSS has underlined the need for better coordination in Uttar Pradesh between the party and Sangh, cautioning that in the absence of doing so, the government could end up failing to deliver on its promises of good governance.

Most of the senior RSS leaders, including Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Manmohan Vaidya, Dattatreya Hosbole, Dr Krishna Gopal, are also in the town for the meeting.

Sources said Union minister for home Rajnath Singh and Union minister for finance and defence Arun Jaitley are expected to reach on Saturday to participate in sessions on national security and economic issues.

Media gathered at the venue has been kept away and most events are likely to be held behind closed doors.