Amit Shah meets Mohan Bhagwat in Ujjain

The meeting took place at the Madhav Seva Nyas Bhawan on the sidelines of a meeting of senior RSS functionaries

india Updated: Jan 05, 2018 20:49 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with BJP national chief Amit Shah
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with BJP national chief Amit Shah(HT File Photo)

BJP president Amit Shah met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat here on, the first between the two after the saffron party retained power in Gujarat and wrested Himachal Pradesh from the Congress.

What transpired at the meeting was, however, not immediately known.

The meeting took place this evening at the Madhav Seva Nyas Bhawan on the sidelines of a meeting of senior RSS functionaries, Sangh sources said.

Shah landed at the helipad here from Indore shortly after 5 pm and proceeded to meet Bhagwat, who is here for the RSS meeting, sources said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the venue, they said.

