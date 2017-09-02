 Amit Shah meets RSS chief Bhagwat, discusses Modi cabinet reshuffle: Report | india-news | Hindustan Times
Amit Shah meets RSS chief Bhagwat, discusses Modi cabinet reshuffle: Report

Amit Shah attended the day-long session of the RSS and its affiliates in Vrindavan on Friday, and met Mohan Bhagwat late in the night.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2017 14:14 IST
BJP president Amit Shah met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Vrindavan.
BJP president Amit Shah met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Vrindavan.(AFP file photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah left for Delhi on Saturday after holding consultations with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat ahead of the cabinet reshuffle on Sunday.

Shah is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day after reaching Delhi to finalise the names of those to be replaced and those to be inducted in the Union council of ministers.

After the day-long session of the RSS and its affiliates at the coordination meeting of the RSS in Vrindavan on Friday, Shah met Bhagwat late in the night. The meeting lasted for over two hours.

Senior RSS leaders, including BJP general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, Suresh Soni, Krishna Gopal, Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Dattatreya Hosabale were present at the meeting, sources said.

Sources told IANS that the meeting discussed the probable names for the cabinet reshuffle.

