Amit Shah offers prayers at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah arrived in Assam on Saturday, enroute to Meghalaya, and visited the ancient Kamakhya temple situated on the Nilachal Hill in Guwahati.

Shah is on a two-day visit to northeast and is scheduled to address a public rally at Tikrikilla in the Garo Hills region in Meghalaya on Saturday. He is all set to woo voters in the Garo Hills belt in the Congress-ruled state.

Shah will spend the night in Shillong and leave for Tripura on Sunday morning. His visit assumes significance considering the fact that Meghalaya and Tripura are going to polls in February this year.

Senior BJP leaders like Ram Madhav, Mahendra Singh also accompanied Shah while Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also likely to accompany Shah during his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Meghalaya in December last year and addressed a public rally in Shillong to kick start the poll campaign.