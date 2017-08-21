Amit Shah’s Tamil Nadu visit deferred

BJP President Amit Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu from Tuesday has been postponed, a party leader said on Monday.

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader said Shah’s visit had been “postponed due to some reasons” and new dates would be announced.

The two factions of the ruling AIADMK -- one led by Tamil Nadu chief minister K. Palaniswami and the other led by former chief minister O Panneerselvam -- merged on Monday afternoon.

BJP sources said the impending reshuffle of the Union cabinet was one reason Shah would not go to Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. He was scheduled to be in Tamil Nadu from August 22 to 24.