Amit Shah’s Tamil Nadu visit deferred

Sources said the impending Union cabinet reshuffle was one reason for the deferral.

india Updated: Aug 21, 2017 19:18 IST
National BJP president Amit Shah welcomes PM Narendra Modi during a meeting with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states at party office in New Delhi on August 21.(Sonu Mehta/ HT Photo)

BJP President Amit Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu from Tuesday has been postponed, a party leader said on Monday.

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader said Shah’s visit had been “postponed due to some reasons” and new dates would be announced.

The two factions of the ruling AIADMK -- one led by Tamil Nadu chief minister K. Palaniswami and the other led by former chief minister O Panneerselvam -- merged on Monday afternoon.

BJP sources said the impending reshuffle of the Union cabinet was one reason Shah would not go to Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. He was scheduled to be in Tamil Nadu from August 22 to 24.

