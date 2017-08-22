Amit Shah to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP on August 25

BJP President Amit Shah will take oath as Rajya Sabha member on August 25.

Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat said the Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu, will administer the oath to Shah on Friday.

The BJP chief is making his debut in Parliament. He was elected to the upper house from Gujarat earlier this month.

The BJP lacks majority in the house. Shah’s entry into the Rajya Sabha is likely to give a a boost to the party.

Shah has been a five-term MLA in the Gujarat assembly. PTI JTR KR RT