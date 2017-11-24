Amritsar businessman shot dead in Bihar, kin injured

Unidentified criminals on Friday evening shot dead an Amritsar-based gold trader and injured his brother-in-law in in Bhagwan Bazar area of Chapra town, the headquarters of the crime-prone Saran district, 80 km northwest of Patna.

The miscreants looted Rs 2.5 lakh cash besides gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh from the traders.

The incident comes at a time when the Bihar government has started making preparations for Sikh pilgrims for the grand closing function of the year-long 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singhji Maharaaj, the 10th Guru of the Sikhs.

This is the third incident of a businessman being murdered this week in Bihar. Earlier, a prominent trader of Patna had been killed on Tuesday night while another businessman was shot dead in Vaishali district the same night.

The incident took place at around 6.45pm when the two gold traders, Avtar Singh and his brother-in-law Sarvajit Singh, were on way to the Rajendra Sarovar government bus stand in Chapra after collecting money from retailers of Sahebganj Sonarpatti in the town. As soon as their rickshaw reached the bus stand road, seven miscreants riding on three bikes intercepted them and tried to snatch the bag containing cash and jewellery at pistol point.

When the two resisted their attempt, two of the criminals fired on them from point blank range. The two men fell on the ground and the criminals decamped with the bag.

The two traders were rushed to the Sadar hospital by locals where Avtar was declared dead by doctors and Sarvajit was battling for this life.

“After intercepting our rickshaw, the goons dragged us from it. Then they took out a gun. To save my life, I tried to run from the spot and shouted for help but the criminals opened fire,” said Sarvajit, adding that they were on way to catch a bus for Patna Sahib.

The armed men had covered their faces with helmets. Sarvajit said he had no idea whether they were following the rickshaw. “They intercepted the rickshaw all of a sudden and asked me to alight,” he said.

Police sources said Avtar Singh, a resident of Krishna Nagar of Taran Taran Road under Amritsar, was a reputed supplier of gold and silver ornaments to Saran-based jewellery shops and wholesalers.

Saran SP Hari Kishore Rai did not take the calls made by Hindustan Times. However, Saran range DIG Ajit Kumar Rai confirmed the incident and Sarvajit was out of danger.