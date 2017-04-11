Anantnag bypoll: NC-Congress candidate says will withdraw if guv rule not imposed

Joint candidate of the Congress and National Conference for south Kashmir’s Anantnag parliamentary seat, GA Mir, on Tuesday said he will withdraw if the governor’s rule is not imposed in the state.

Mir on Monday had opposed the deferment of the bypoll in Anantnag parliamentary constituency.

Talking to the media in Anantnag, Mir said the inability of the PDP-led coalition government in providing a peaceful atmosphere for the by-election had proved chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s failure.

Read more

According to sources, Mir will hand over a memorandum in this regard to the concerned returning officer of the constituency on Tuesday.

The Election Commission has deferred the Anantnag by-poll to May 25.