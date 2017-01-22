 Andhra announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for Hirakhand train accident victims | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 22, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Andhra announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for Hirakhand train accident victims

india Updated: Jan 22, 2017 16:13 IST
IANS, Vijayawada
Highlight Story

Derailed coaches of a Hirakhand express train from Jagdalpur to Bhubaneswar are seen near Kuneri station, Andhra Pradesh, outside the town of Rayagada.(ANI Photo)

The Andhra government on Sunday announced Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of 36 persons who died in the Hirakhand Express derailment in Vizianagram district.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, currently visiting Switzerland, said this will be in addition to Rs 2 lakh announced by the railways.

The compensation will be paid under Chandranna Bima, the state insurance scheme.

Naidu tweeted that he was anguished to learn about the derailment of the Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. At least 50 persons were injured in the accident.

“My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We are investigating the reason for the accident,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Director General of Police will hand over the bodies in coordination with Odisha authorities.

tags

more from india

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<