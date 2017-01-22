Andhra announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for Hirakhand train accident victims

The Andhra government on Sunday announced Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of 36 persons who died in the Hirakhand Express derailment in Vizianagram district.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, currently visiting Switzerland, said this will be in addition to Rs 2 lakh announced by the railways.

The compensation will be paid under Chandranna Bima, the state insurance scheme.

Naidu tweeted that he was anguished to learn about the derailment of the Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. At least 50 persons were injured in the accident.

“My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We are investigating the reason for the accident,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Director General of Police will hand over the bodies in coordination with Odisha authorities.