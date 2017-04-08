Andhra CM to move into palatial bungalow in Hyderabad on Sunday

He moved his entire administration to Andhra Pradesh’s new capital Amaravati. But chief minister Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is not keen to shift his family from Hyderabad which he had nurtured for nine years during his earlier stint as chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu is scheduled to move into a brand new palatial bungalow at Road No. 65, Jubilee Hills Sunday morning.

The five-storeyed bungalow, which approximately measures over 20,000 sq ft, is Vastu compliant and was built under the personal supervision of his wife Bhuvaneswari, who heads the family enterprise Heritage Foods.

According to the Telugu Desam Party sources, Naidu would formally perform housewarming ceremony, followed by Satyanarayana Vratam, in the presence of only family members. “It is strictly confined to family and not even his closest TDP leaders have been invited to the function,” a party spokesman said.

The new bungalow has come up in place of his old residence located at the same place, where he stayed for 30 years before moving to Amaravati. The area of the original building was 1,125 square yards. Subsequently, Naidu’s family acquired another piece of land measuring 1,285 square yards adjacent to the original house. The new bungalow has been constructed in the total area of these two plots.

Unconfirmed reports say the total cost of construction is around Rs 10 crore. Naidu and his minister-son Lokesh raised a loan of over Rs 7 crore from Bank of Baroda.

Sources said the bungalow has a huge conference room for Naidu to hold meetings whenever he comes to Hyderabad, besides chambers for his office and security staff. It has also provision for library and other recreational activities. There is a huge parking space that can accommodate at least 20 cars at a time.

Naidu does not own a house in Amaravati which is around 300 km from Hyderabad. For the last two years, the CM has been staying in a rented bungalow at Vundavalli, on the banks of Krishna river on the way to Velagapudi. “The new capital has a provision for a massive camp office-cum-residence for the chief minister. Till it is constructed, he will stay in the Vundavalli bungalow,” party sources said.

His son Lokesh, who has been inducted into the cabinet last week, will also have to be in Amaravati most of the time, attending to his office work at secretariat. It means the new Jubilee Hills bungalow would be occupied only by Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneshwari, daughter-in-law Brahmani and two-year old grandson Devansh.