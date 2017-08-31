Andhra Pradesh: CBI arrests ONGC officer in bribery case

The CBI has arrested a deputy general manager of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) from Kakinada city in Andhra Pradesh for accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

P Venkata Ramana, who is deputed in the technical department of ONGC in Kakinada, was arrested while he was taking the bribe in a trap laid by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following a complaint against him.

“Ramana has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act following allegations of demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 4 lakh from a contractor to help him in a tender process,” a CBI official said.

A CBI team also conducted searches at the premises of the ONGC officer and recovered several property papers, including for the house at Kakinada and one flat at Vijayawada, fixed deposits worth Rs 37 lakh, Rs 1.65 lakh in cash, several bank accounts and two lockers.