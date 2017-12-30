Andhra Pradesh: Congress releases video clip of BJP leader taking part in ‘obscene dance’

The Andhra Pradesh Congress has released a video clip that shows dance girls performing “obscene” jigs allegedly to entertain guests that include a BJP and an YSR Congress leader in the state’s West Godavari district.

The event which took place at Bhimavaram town four days ago, came to the light on Friday after Andhra Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sunkari Padmasri released the clip to local vernacular channels, who telecast the same.

The footage has now been widely circulated on the social media.

Padmasri alleged that the programme was organised by Bhimavaram Youth Cultural Association on the occasion of its 27th anniversary under the auspices of its president Gokaraju Venkata Narasimha Raju, a local BJP leader, and YSR Congress party leader P V L Narasimha Raju.

Gokaraju Venkata is also the brother of Narsapur BJP MP Gokaraju Ganga Raju.

The BJP is an ally in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led state government.

The girls, supposedly from Hyderabad, were seen in the video footage dancing on the stage to some peppy Tollywood songs and making obscene gestures at the audiences, allegedly also comprising two leaders.

One of the girls was also seen moving around the VIPs making vulgar movements and collecting currency notes from them while a person, alleged to be the BJP leader, was holding her hands and shaking a leg, amidst cheers from others.

“The BJP leaders, who speak about high values and do moral policing during New Year festivities and Valentine’s Day celebrations themselves are seen participating in such obscene programmes, exploiting the poverty of the girls who eke out their livelihood by doing such programmes,” Padmasri told the media.

The Narsapur MP told a vernacular television channel that he was not aware of his brother’s participation in the event and said he would not entertain such obscene programmes.

The two leaders, who were allegedly seen in the footage, could not be contacted for their comments despite several attempts. Their parties are also yet to react to the development officially.

Such dance programmes are very common in Bhimavaram area as part of Sankranti and New Year festivities, a local BJP leader told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity.

“It was purely a private event organised by the youth cultural association, which had invited Narasimha Raju as the chief guest and felicitated him. The dance girls were engaged to entertain the audiences comprising only club members and their guests. Why should there be any objection to it?” he argued.