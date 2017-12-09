Andhra Pradesh: Engineering student, 20, dies in accident as motorcycle rams into van

A third-year engineering student died while her friend was injured when the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a van on the national highway in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as K Vaishnavi (20).

She died before being admitted to hospital, police said.

The two-wheeler ran into the rear of the van, police said.

Vaishnavi was studying at the Rajamundry Institute of Engineering and Technology (RIET) at Pidumgoyya.

As she was waiting for a bus to go home, another student offered to drop her on his motorcycle.

The motorcycle rammed into the rear of a van near Diwanchercu village as the van driver suddenly applied brakes, police said.

Bommuru police have registered a case.