Andhra Pradesh: Five students drown in Bay of Bengal near Kakinada beach

Five students, including two girls, drowned in the Bay of Bengal in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

A group of 19 students from Kapulapalem village had come to the beach on Thursday afternoon for a picnic.

In all eight students went for a swim at the beach when five of them accidentally got washed away, according to superintendent of police M Ravi Prakash.

The other students immediately alerted the local fishermen, who managed to rescue three students. They were immediately rushed to Kakinada government hospital, where their condition is said to be serious.

Bodies of the other five students washed ashore on Thursday evening. The deceased were identified as Vamsi, Pandu, Pithani Srinu, Seelam Durga and Anitha.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident.

Naudu also directed deputy chief minister N Chinna Rajappa to ensure proper treatment for the rescued students and ex gratia to the families of the deceased.

(With PTI inputs)