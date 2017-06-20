Andhra registration dept official arrested for possessing assets worth Rs 75 cr

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Andhra Pradesh on Monday caught a sub-registrar working with stamps and registrations department in Visakhapatnam, possessing massive properties worth over Rs 75 crore, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to ACB director general RP Thakur, Doddapaneni Venkaiah Naidu, presently working at Gajuwaka, was found to have amassed huge wealth through ill-gotten means. Following raids on his properties at 11 different places in Visakhapatnam and Chittoor, the ACB sleuths recovered cash, gold, silver and vehicles, besides documents pertaining to lands and houses, whose market value would be more than Rs 75 crore.

The ACB authorities were shocked when they raided Naidu’s house at Maharanipet. It was a huge apartment with ultramodern facilities, imported furniture and luxurious cars. The properties were registered in the name of his two wives, their brothers and other close relatives. He allegedly fabricated documents to show that he had divorced his first wife Rupa, but she was found to be staying in the same house along with his second wife, the ACB sources said.

Naidu, who joined as a Group-II officer in 1995, worked as sub-registrar in various places including Nellimarla, Narsipatnam, Gajuwaka, Lankelapalem, Dwaraka Nagar, Amadalavalasa and Madhurwada and allegedly indulged in registration of disputed lands in the name of influential people with fake documents. He was once arrested in 2011 for possessing unaccounted cash and was suspended for four years. He was back in the prime locality of Gajuwaka after the suspension period.

Now, most of these lands are believed to be part of the multi-crore land scam that has recently surfaced in Visakhapatnam. The AP government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the scam and expose the land sharks.