Andhra Yadavas bathe Telangana CM KCR’s portrait in milk over RS nomination

By paving the way for Telangana’s separation in 2014, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has gained a major fan-following in the state. However, it now seems as if he enjoys a lot of goodwill in Andhra Pradesh – a region that once regarded him with derision – too.

Rao’s latest decision to nominate a Yadava leader to the Rajya Sabha has generated appreciation among members of the community in the neighbouring state. On Tuesday, several representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Yadava Yuva Bheri (APYYB) in Vijayawada gave Rao’s portrait a “milk bath” as a gesture of gratitude.

Ksheerabhishekams – a practice involving the anointment of portraits and cut-outs with milk – are performed for the Telangana chief minister whenever he announces sops for a section of the society. So far, hundreds of such events have been conducted by people in different parts of Telangana to express their gratitude.

The Yadavas of Andhra Pradesh also found a similar method to thank Rao after he promised the community with a Rajya Sabha seat. Scores of Yadava leaders gathered at the Vijayawada Press Club and showered flowers on Rao’s portrait before anointing it with milk. They also shouted “Jai KCR, Jai Telangana”, a slogan unusual in a place that had once witnessed massive protests against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader.

“If all the other states follow Rao’s example, the upper house will have 29 Yadava leaders. This will give them an opportunity to raise their voice on issues pertaining to the community,” said Yuva Bheri leader Kolusu Satish Yadav.

Terming Rao as a “courageous” leader, community members also recalled how he had earlier earmarked Rs 10,000 crore for the welfare of Yadavas, Gollas and Kurumas and constructed separate community centres for them.

APYYB leaders claimed they will perform ksheerabhisekhams for Rao every day until the Rajya Sabha candidate’s name is announced. “Once that happens, the Yadavas of Andhra Pradesh will perform special prayers at the Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple and then undertake a padayatra from Vijayawada to Hyderabad and hand over the goddess’ prasadam to Rao in person,” one of them said.

The Telangana chief minister had announced last week that two backward caste candidates, including a Yadava, will be nominated for Rajya Sabha seats. Elections to three upper house seats are scheduled to be held in April.

Given the strength of the TRS in the state assembly (where it also enjoys the support of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), the party should be able to bag all the three Rajya Sabha seats without much difficulty.