Animal rights activist face wrath of pro-Jallikattu protesters

In the surcharged atmosphere that envelops Tamil Nadu over Jallikattu, it is a tough ask to be an animal rights activist. Especially if one has had anything to do with events that led to a ban on the traditional bull-taming sport on the grounds of cruelty.

Cries of ‘Ban PETA’ reverberated at Marina beach and other venues where youth and students congregated to protest against the Jallikattu ban.

PETA and other animal rights activists have become soft targets for the protesters.

About 100 people tried to march towards the Besant Nagar residence of animal rights activist and Hindu intellectual Radha Rajan to protest against her for making derisive comments about Jallikattu protesters. She edits the website Vigil Online and is an animal lover who cares for about 80 street dogs in her locality.

Tamil Nadu police have stepped up security in and around the houses of known animal rights activists, members and officials of the Animal Welfare Board of India and anyone connected with People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

If the protests were not enough, a Madras high court advocate, C Rajashekaran, filed a complaint against Rajan and BJP MP Subramanian Swamy for his abusive comments against the protesters.