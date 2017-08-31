Anna Hazare warns PM of agitation for appointment of Lokpal

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government’s failure to implement the Lokpal Act, 2013 and has warned of an agitation in Delhi to press for the implementation of the Act.

In a letter to Modi on August 30, Hazare wrote: “I have never agitated against any particular political party. In the last three years, I waited for you to act and kept reminding you about these issues. But I never received any reply to these letters,” he said.

“Now my next letter would be about the venue and date of agitation,” Hazare said, stating that he has made up his mind about the final step.

The well-known social activist said that the government had completed three years but there appeared to be no willingness to execute the Lokpal Act which is aimed at bringing down corruption.

Hazare in his letter said that the BJP had given its assent to the Lokpal Bill and it was expected that the party would start the implementation of the Act. “The Prime Minister is speaking on various issues in his speeches but has never mentioned anything about the Lokpal Act in his Maan Ki Baat,” the letter states.

Reminding the Prime Minister of his promise to work towards a “corruption-free India”, he listed a number of legislations initiated by the Congress government towards this end — The Prevention of Bribery of Foreign Public Officials and Officials of Public International Organization Bill 2011, Judicial Standards and Accountability Bill 2012, The Prevention of Money Laundering (Amendment) Bill and The Public Procurement Bill 2012.

“All of these legislations will help bring down corruption in India, but the Prime Minister is keeping mum on all these issues. Then how is India going to become corruption-free?” Hazare asked.

Acknowledging that he was still receiving complaints of corruption from all parts of the country, the letter reads: “Corruption has not ended; my conscience tells me to re-launch the agitation.” Hazare said that he will begin consultations with fellow crusaders and citizens in the next few days to plan the date and venue of the agitation.