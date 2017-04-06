Another case against Prashant Bhushan for his controversial tweet on Krishna

Lawyer-politician Prashant Bhushan has been booked in Muzaffarnagar for hurting religious sentiments over his “offensive” remarks against Hindu god Krishna.

The case was last evening registered on the basis of a complaint by Akhil Bharat Hindu Maha Sabha president Yogendra Verma at civil lines police station, police said on Thursday.

Verma alleged that religious sentiments of many people were hurt by the Swaraj Abhiyan founder’s remarks against Lord Krishna.

“Romeo loved just one lady, while Krishna was a legendary eve-teaser. Would Adityanath have the guts to call his vigilantes anti-Krishna squads?” Bhushan had tweeted on Sunday while criticising the ‘anti-Romeo’ drive in UP.

He had, however, apologised for his remarks and deleted the controversial tweets.

I realise that my tweet on Romeo squads&Krishna was inappropriately phrased&unintentionally hurt sentiments of many ppl. Apologize&delete it — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 4, 2017

We have grown up with legends of young Krishna teasing Gopis.The logic of Romeo squad would criminalise this.Didnt intend to hunt sentiments — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) April 2, 2017

Several complaints against Bhushan over his remarks on Lord Krishna were lodged in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. His effigies were also burnt in Mathura and Vrindaban.