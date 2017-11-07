Another NTPC blast injured dies in Delhi,death toll 36

Another person critically injured in the National Thermal Power Corp (NTPC) plant explosion in Rae Bareli on November 1 died at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the disaster to 36.

Rakesh, 21, who goes by one name, was admitted with 60% thermal burns.

With his death, four of the 18 people injured in the boiler blast who were flown to Delhi for treatment have died. Around a hundred others were injured in the explosion during a routine repair assignment.

All the men being treated in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) are aged between 22 and 57 and suffer from 20% to 80% deep thermal burns.

Forty-year-old Santosh Kumar Shah who suffered 90% burns, died on Saturday morning, a day after he was admitted to the hospital, while 22-year-old Chandar Pratap with 80% burns succumbed on Sunday. Nageshwar (35), who was very critical and had to be put on ventilator support on Sunday night, passed away on Monday morning.

Two of the eight surviving patients being treated at Safdarjung hospital remain critical.

One of them, 57-year-old Misri Ram is on ventilator support since he was brought to the hospital on November 2 with 80% thermal burns and injury to the upper respiratory tract from smoke and soot inhalation. Bhim (22) has 45% burns and is also in a critical condition.

Six of the injured who are less critical are being treated at the AIIMS.

“Currently, all the patients (at AIIMS) are taking solid foods orally. All the patients have started ambulating (walking), except one who had a graft on his lower limbs,” the hospital said in a statement.

They are undergoing chest and limb physiotherapy and are being monitored by a 20-member medical team including plastic surgeons, intensivists and physiotherapists.

All the patients are using custom-made splints, a device used for support or immobilisation of a limb or spine, to avoid disabilities and contracture (shortening of muscle or joint).