Another soldier caught at Srinagar airport, this time with live bullet

A day after Jammu and Kashmir police apprehended an Indian Army soldier with grenades and live ammunition at Srinagar airport, another personnel was caught with a cartridge on Tuesday.

Sources said Raj Pandiya, who was carrying a live cartridge of INSAS rifle in his luggage, has been handed over to army authorities.

Pandiya said he had forgotten the bullet, which was detected during an X-ray scanning at the airport, in his baggage by mistake. He was scheduled to board an Indigo flight to Mumbai.

The soldier was posted at 319 FD Hospital AMC Pattan in north Kashmir.

On Monday, Bhopal Mukhia of 17 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles was arrested with two grenades and four rounds of live ammunition at Srinagar airport. He has been granted bail by a local court in Kashmir on Tuesday.

Budgam court handed over Mukhia to the army after the defence authorities moved an application seeking his custody for investigation. The army told the court that they will conduct their own investigation.

Mukhia, a native of Darjeeling in West Bengal, told airport security that Major Vivek Seth had asked him to carry the grenades and ammunition and hand them to someone in Delhi.

Sources said Seth, who is currently out of the state, has been asked to return to the valley for investigation.