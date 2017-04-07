‘Anthem, national song must be recited for nationalistic feelings’: BJP minister

The BJP government in Uttarakhand wants students to be filled with the sentiment of ‘nationalism’. The minister of state (higher education) has said that from the coming session students and teaching staff will sing national anthem in the morning and national song in the noon, before leaving college.

The minister said this while addressing students of a private college in Roorkee on Wednesday evening.

Talking to HT on Thursday, MoS (higher education) Dhan Singh Rawat said youngsters need to learn the ‘values of the society’. In fact, there had been controversy in past over singing Vande Mataram in the BJP ruled states like Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. The Muslim organisations had opposed its singing citing Islamic practices. Uttarakhand for the first time will be experimenting with it. Minister said he is aware about past protests and added there is nothing wrong in chanting national song.

“Jan Gana Man is national anthem and Vande Mataram is national song. What’s wrong if we want students to sing in colleges and universities” the minister said. The BJP said it supports the government on making a norm in universities and colleges to sing the national song. BJP president Ajay Bhatt said “no one needs to worry about it (song)”. Recently, Meerut Municipal Corporation decided to start proceedings with singing Vande Mataram.

Besides, the minister has mooted dress code for the youngsters studying in various campuses across the state.

Initially it will be for two days in a week. Government says the decision has been taken as per UGC notification.