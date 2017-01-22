Anti corruption sleuths nab 3 govt-appointed officials with Rs 1.70 lakh bribe

Three members of a central government-appointed committee were arrested in Aurangabad by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths while allegedly accepting a Rs 1.70 lakh bribe for a positive feedback on the city’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ works.

The ACB team was in the city since Friday to inspect works related to sanitation carried out by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) under the Centre’s flagship programme and file a report to Quality Council of India, Superintendent of Police, ACB, Shrikant Paropkari said on Sunday.

“The team was supposed to give marks out of 2,000. After conducting inspection for two days, they demanded a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from AMC officer Jayashree Kulkarni to file a positive report,” the SP said.

After negotiations, Kulkarni, who is co-ordinator of Swach Maharashtra Abhiyaan, locked the deal at Rs 1.70 lakh as she was threatened with a negative rating by the accused that AMC.

She later brought the matter to the notice of AMC commissioner and also filed a complaint with the ACB sleuths against the trio.

A trap was laid at a city hotel on Saturday and the three people were held as soon as they accepted the bribe, the senior officer said.

The accused were identified as Shailesh Purushottam Bajania, Vijay Joshi and Govind Ghimare, all residents of Gujarat, he said, adding that a case had been registered with Cidco Police station in this regard.