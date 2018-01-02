 Anti-Pakistan slogans shouted in Lok Sabha | india-news | Hindustan Times
Anti-Pakistan slogans shouted in Lok Sabha

A few days ago, some Shiv Sena members joined by a few BJP MPs had raised similar slogans referring to the treatment meted out to the kin of Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistani authorities in Islamabad.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2018 13:06 IST
Opposition members protest in the well of the Lok Sabha in New Delhi.
Opposition members protest in the well of the Lok Sabha in New Delhi.(PTI FILE)

Anti-Pakistan slogans were shouted in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by some BJP members as the House paid homage to the CRPF personnel killed in a terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir on December 31.

Just as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan entered the Lok Sabha chamber, some BJP members raised “Pakistan murdabad (Down with Pakistan)” slogans.

The Speaker then read out obituary reference related to the killing of five CRPF personnel in Pulwama in a terror attack on the last day of 2017. She termed the attack as a cowardly act.

The members then stood in silence for a few minutes in the memory of the slain security personnel.

