27 years on, Anupam Kher says the future of Kashmiri Pandits remains in dark

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher said on Thursday while reciting a poem that the future of Kashmiri Pandits is in dark.

The actor, who dedicated a poem to the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, told ANI that it was an attempt to remind people that Kashmiri Pandits still exist and that their voices should be heard.

“As far as Kashmiri Pandit’s future is concerned, everything is in dark. I don’t think even 0.1% of them are staying there (Kashmir). We need to go back but we cannot go back in an atmosphere of fear. We cannot go back to the atmosphere of false security. We need to find solution. My attempt to recite this poem is to let people know that we still exist and our voices should be heard,” he added.

When asked if he feels secure in Kashmir, the 61-year-old said that the removal of Article 370 is one of the solutions to make the situation better in the conflict-ridden state.

“How can there be any safety? I have always told that may be after removal of Article 370, the situation might be better but I don’t know how are these political things done. I believe that if people are allowed to do business there, if they are allowed to launch start-ups, if they are allowed to buy land, then may be the situation can be better. So, for me, the removal of Article 370 is a solution,” Kher said, adding that Srinagar should be declared as a ‘smart city’.

Kher said that January 19, 1990 was a black day, remembered by Kashmiri Pandit’s for the exodus when they were forced to flee from their homeland due to violence.

On January 19, 1990, lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee from Kashmir Valley after to outbreak of militancy.

