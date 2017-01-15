Any attempt to disrupt peace on border won’t be tolerated: Army chief

India wouldn’t shy away from giving a befitting reply to ceasefire violations in Kashmir though peace along the Line of Control was a priority, army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion of Army Day, he also called for the three services to work together to face future challenges.

“We want peace on the border. But any attempt to disrupt the peace will not be tolerated. Our attempts to establish peace at the border should not be seen as a weakness,” he said.

“We want to extend a hand of friendship, but are also warning those who disrupt peace that we will display our power as well,” he said.

Rawat also saluted soldiers who had died in the past year.

“Our valour is because of them, we are indebted to them and their families,” ANI quoted the general as saying.

The army has seen a number of casualties in several strikes on camps and increased cross-border firing in the past three months. Bilateral relations deteriorated after the army crossed the de-facto border with Pakistan and struck temporary militant bases.

On Friday, Rawat had said India would carry out more precision strikes on militant bases across the Line of Control if Islamabad rejected New Delhi’s peace overtures.

Rawat also urged soldiers to not use social media for venting complaints after a series of videos by security personnel – some talking about poor treatment by seniors while others about inadequate pay or inedible food – went viral.

“Such videos affect the morale of the soldier fighting on the border,” he said.