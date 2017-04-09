 RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat pitches for all-India ban on cow slaughter | india-news | Hindustan Times
RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat pitches for all-India ban on cow slaughter

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday strongly pitched for an all-India law against cow slaughter and asked the vigilante groups to obey the law while espousing the cause of protecting the animal.

“We want a law banning cow slaughter across the country,” he said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir here.

The RSS chief said the work of cow protection should be continued by obeying the law.

“Any violence in the name of cow slaughter defames the cause and the law must be obeyed,” he said.

