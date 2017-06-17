AP CM Chandrababu Naidu unhappy over party MP’s unruly behaviour at Vizag airport

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed unhappiness over the behaviour of his TDP’s parliamentarian JC Diwakar Reddy, who created a ruckus at the Visakhapatnam airport.

On a visit to Anantapur, the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Diwakar Reddy, Naidu, who is also the Telugu Desam Party’s president, said his behaviour brought a bad name to the party.

According to TDP sources, Naidu, during a meeting with the TDP leaders of Anantapur district on Saturday, said leaders in public life should exercise restraint.

However, he did not say what action the party would to take against Diwakar Reddy, whose behaviour also caused embarrassment to civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, another a TDP MP.

Reddy had shouted at IndiGo officials, tried to throw a printer on the floor and pushed a senior airline official after he was denied a boarding pass for reporting late for his flight from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad.

The 73-year-old Lok Sabha member, however, later flew by the same flight as he had reportedly sought intervention of Raju, who was present at the airport. He told the minister that he had been at the airport for an hour but was denied boarding pass.

Raju denied helping the MP and clarified that he had only asked the airport director to look into the matter by examining CCTV footage.

The minister hinted that Reddy lied to him as the CCTV footage showed he arrived late.

IndiGo barred Reddy from flying on its flights. Other domestic airlines also banned him.

While the debate continued over his unruly behaviour, the MP left on a vacation abroad with his family. His brother JC Prabhakar Reddy confirmed that he left on Friday night. He, however, did not disclose the destination or the international airline he flew by.