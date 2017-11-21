Appointment of Jammu and Kashmir interlocutor shows Centre’s intent to engage

The appointment of an interlocutor for Kashmir does not mean the government would be lax on dealing with issues firmly but it shows the intent of the Centre to engage with civil society groups in the state, senior government sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said the government is anticipating heightened support for disruptive activities from across the border, and 66 “terrorists”, trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control, were killed till November.

Government sources said the appointment of Dineshwar Sharma as interlocutor comes at a time when local support for militancy is on the decline.

“The separatists getting exposed was an important development. People realised they are taking money from Pakistan and doing their own things. So, people are willing to come forward and cooperate with security agencies,” the sources said, in a reference to Hurriyat leaders being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The sources also said that the attack on police has again added to the people losing faith in militants; it has also energised police forces in the state to step up their vigil.

The sources said that Pakistan is trying its best to internationlise Kashmir but not getting the required support. The neighbour is also bogged down with a lot of “unexpected” internal troubles, including local opposition to the Pakistan-China economic corridor.

The sources also said that Pakistan is trying to create more trouble in India, especially trying to create communal tension ahead of the state elections. “They are trying their level best to set up their activities, using various devious means,” they said.