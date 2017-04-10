 Oppn creates ruckus in Parliament over Tarun Vijay racism row | india-news | Hindustan Times
Oppn creates ruckus in Parliament over Tarun Vijay racism row

Congress led the charge against Tarun Vijay in Parliament and demanded an FIR against the BJP leader for his “racist” remarks.

india Updated: Apr 10, 2017 14:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Budget session

Tarun Vijay at Parliament during the budget session in New Delhi.(PTI File Photo)

Both Houses of Parliament were repeatedly adjourned on Monday after noisy disruptions by Opposition members who demanded strong action against former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay for his apparently racist comments at south Indians.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Vijay’s remarks and demanded an FIR, saying the party will step up demonstrations both inside and outside the House. “Are south Indians not citizens of India?” he asked, amid loud protests by Congress members.

Home minister Rajnath Singh responded, saying there was no need for further action against the BJP leader as he had apologised for the comments. He also pointed out that Vijay was at the forefront of several initiatives highlighting the Tamil cause.

The row began on Friday when Vijay made the controversial comment during a television discussion on racism, in the backdrop of recent attacks on African students in Greater Noida.

“If we were racist, why would we have all the entire south…Tamil, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra…why do we live with them? We have black people around us,” the politician was heard as saying in the video.

Vijay quickly apologised for the remarks and said he meant to highlight India’s composite culture that worshipped the dark-skinned god, Krishna. “Feel bad ,really feel sorry, my apologies to those who feel I said different than what I meant.”

