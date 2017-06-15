Army admits to accidentally shooting man dead in Arunachal Pradesh

The army has owned up to having erroneously killed a man in eastern Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district close to midnight of June 14. The area is on the state’s border with Myanmar.

A defence spokesperson said troops of the 12 Para special force were lying in ambush after receiving intelligence inputs on the movement of a group of hardcore terrorists.

“It was during this time the individual who got killed came into the ambush and, on being challenged, made very suspicious movements and rushed towards the ambush party, which forced them to open controlled fire, resulting in the individual suffering fatal injury,” the spokesperson said.

It was a case of mistaken identity, army officials said. The victim was later identified as Thingtu Ngemu.

In Manipur, three Assam Rifles personnel were injured in an IED blast near the paramilitary force’s post at Kasom Khullen in Ukhrul district Thursday morning. No militant outfit in the state staked claim for the blast near Bunpun village.