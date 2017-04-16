Army chief Bipin Rawat discusses ‘volatile’ Kashmir situation with NSA Ajit Doval

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and apprised him of the volatile situation in the Kashmir Valley.

The meeting comes amid a raging controversy over a video clip that showed Army personnel using a strussed-up local resident as a shield to prevent stone-pelters from targeting their jeep. The incident, which occurred during polling to the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, came in for widespread condemnation.

Interestingly, the video surfaced days after another video that showed residents heckling and kicking a CRPF personnel set off nationwide outrage — including a controversial tweet by cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Sources said the Army chief apprised Doval of the situation in the Valley, besides the overall security scenario in the state, during the 30-minute meeting.

General Rawat had met Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra in Jammu earlier that day.

Meanwhile, stray incidents of violence continued to occur across the state. On Friday, a group of terrorists barged into a medical shop owner’s house in Srinagar and shot him. Bashir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Qasba Yaar Rajpora Pulwama, succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital.Another resident was also injured in the incident, and had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.

In another incident, a youth was killed when security forces opened fired at stone-pelters at Batmaloo’s SD Colony in Srinagar on Friday. “Police are collating information, and looking into the circumstances under which a person identified as Sajad Hussain Sheikh, a resident of Chandoosa Baramulla, got killed,” police said in a statement.

The opposition — led by National Conference leader Farooq Abduallah — has condemned the state government for its failure to alleviate the situation, and demanded that governor’s rule be imposed on the Valley.