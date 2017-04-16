Army chief meets J-K governor to discuss security scenario

Amid deteriorating law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, army chief General Bipin Rawat met governor NN Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday and discussed the prevailing security scenario in the state.

“During their hour-long meeting, the governor and the army chief discussed the external security environment and issues relating to effective internal security management,” said a Raj Bhawan spokesperson.

The two also discussed opportunities that need to be provided to the youth in the state for assuring them a stable and bright future, he added.

An army source said General Rawat arrived at 3:15pm and returned to Delhi at 5:15pm.

It was an unscheduled visit by the army chief to the state. Northern command chief Lt Gen Devraj Anbu was not present at the meeting, the source added.

General Rawat’s meeting with the governor comes at a time when security situation in Kashmir has become a cause of concern for the Mehbooba Mufti-led state government.