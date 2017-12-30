Army chief reviews security in Jammu and Kashmir

Army chief general Bipin Rawat reviewed the security preparedness of forces along the border in Nagrota and Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Accompanied by northern army commander Lt Gen D Anbu, Rawat visited Nagrota-based White Knight Corps, and was briefed by Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh, GOC 16 Corps, about the preparedness of White Knight Corps, said a defence spokesman.

Rawat visited Rajouri sector where he was briefed on the operational readiness by the GOC Ace of Spades division.

The spokesman said the army chief also went to forward posts along the LoC where he was briefed on the actions being undertaken to ensure a robust counter-infiltration grid.

He also interacted with the soldiers deployed on the forward posts and exhorted them to continue to remain vigilant and ‘ever ready’.

Rawat’s visit comes a week after Pakistan had ambushed an Indian patrol team on the LoC in Keri sector on December 23, killing an officer and three soldiers of 2 Sikh Regiment.

The Indian army then eliminated three Pakistani soldiers after crossing over to Rakhchikri area of Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).