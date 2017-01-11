 Army foils infiltration bid, kills two militants in J-K’s Poonch | india-news | Hindustan Times
Army foils infiltration bid, kills two militants in J-K’s Poonch

india Updated: Jan 11, 2017 22:26 IST
PTI, Jammu
Highlight Story

Poonch: A view of an Indian border post near fencing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakot Sector in Poonch on Sunday. PTI Photo (PTI10_16_2016_000215B) (PTI)

Two terrorists were killed by the army as it foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The army has yet again successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Poonch sector by killing two terrorists on the LoC” an army spokesman said.

He said the troops present along the LoC detected movement of two terrorists along the Betar Nala in the wee hours on Tuesday and engaged them with heavy automatic fire.

“While one terrorist was eliminated by afternoon of January 10 the second was eliminated on Wednesday,” he said.

He said the bodies of the slain terrorists and their weapons lie on the LoC.

“Pakistan has shown no restraint in its support to aiding and abetting infiltration across the LoC,” the spokesman said.

He said the latest infiltration attempt comes close on the heels of the terror attack at Battal in the Akhnoor sector, where three labourers were killed in the GREF camp on January 9.

He said the army was keeping a vigil and was prepared to thwart any nefarious designs of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

