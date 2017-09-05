Army helicopter crashes in eastern Ladakh, all safe

An Advanced Light Helicopter of the Army Aviation crashed in eastern Ladakh around 1.30 pm on Tuesday.

Northern Command stated that all crew members were safe and no major injuries have been reported.

The Leh-based 14 Corps Commander and General officer commanding of the 3 Divison besides others were on board when the helicopter crashed.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the crash incident in eastern Ladakh.

The incident happened at Tsogstalu helipad.