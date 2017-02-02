 Army jawan injured in militant attack in Manipur | india-news | Hindustan Times
Army jawan injured in militant attack in Manipur

india Updated: Feb 02, 2017 13:06 IST
PTI, Imphal
Manipur army

A hand grenade was hurled by suspected militants from a speeding car while a team of 2 JK Light Infantry was patrolling on foot.(HT photo)

An army jawan was injured in a hand grenade attack by suspected militants in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, the police said on Thursday.

The hand grenade was hurled on Wednesday by suspected militants from a speeding car while a team of 2 JK Light Infantry was on foot, patrolling near Nachou Lamkhai along the NH-150, a police official said.

The army personnel also opened fire on the car but the militants escaped, the officer said.

The injured jawan, identified as MD Arshad, was rushed to the army Hospital at Leimakhong for treatment and he is reportedly out of danger.

A case has been registered at Bishnupur police station in this regard, the official added.

